Doda administration acts tough against absenteeism, suspends 8 officials

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: ADDC, Imam Din along with AO Sumit Sharma paid surprise visits in various government offices this week to check the punctuality of Officers/officials.

During the visit 7 officials of education department namely Mohd Ayoub, Sandeep Kumar (Sr Asst), Suhail Raja, Sumaya (DRG) Makhan Lal (DEO), Karam Din (Auditor), Barkat Hussain (Jr Asst) and one official of DPAP namely Talib Hussain (orderly) were found un-authorizedly absent from their duty.

Accordingly, all the above mentioned officials have been placed under suspension till further orders and the concerned district officers have been directed to conduct in-depth enquiry and submit the report in the office of ADDC within 5 days.

Among district officer’s ACD, PO IWMP/DPAP, Ex En REW, CHO, I/c DYSSO Doda were not present in their offices and also had not maintained the movement register. Besides, these officers had also not sought permission of station leave from the DDC. In this regard the above mentioned Officers were directed to explain the reasons to the ADDC office within 5 days.

During the checking of arrival registers of CHO, DEPO (Acting CEO Doda) and DYSSO Doda, it was found that without sanctioning of proper leaves, the casual leaves were marked against the absentee employees of their offices. Hence the salary of CHO and DEPO Doda has been kept with held till further orders and were asked to clear their position in this regard within 5 days.