Documentation of Dogra culture initiated at SMVDU

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: Board of Cultural Activities at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) under the direction of Gaurav Singh Jamwal (Team Head and Cultural Coordinator) along with Opinder Sharma (Production Controller) and other team members took up an initiative to explore the unexplored regions and take record of the first hand data so as to produce a documentary of the folk musical forms.

Dr. Varun K. Tripathi (ex-President, Board of Cultural Activities) took up this initiative to document and preserve the art forms which is now supported by Sumanta S. Sharma (President Board of Cultural Activities).This initiative of cultural preservation which highlights the Dogra culture and heritage t has immense importance as it is being initiated by SMVDU to develop a capacity building module to sensitize students of their rich culture of which they are the real stakeholders. Not only that, it will enable the students from other states to have a glimpse of the affluent and prosperous culture of this neglected region.

The process of shooting and post production is in full swing and in the near future it will be screened at SMVDU along with some other places.