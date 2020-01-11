Documentary on ‘Jagat Guru Bhagwan Gopi Nathji’ released

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A documentary film titled ‘Jagat Guru Bhagwan Gopi Nathji’ based on a book with same title written by Late S N Fotedar was released on Friday during a function held at Abhinav Theater.

The function, organised jointly by Vomed Rangmanch and Bhagwan Gopi Nath Satsang Mandal, started with welcome address by Rohit Bhat, Director Vomed Rangmanch, followed by lighting of traditional lamp by two elderly women, Piyare Malta, who hails from family of Bhagwan and Piyare Hangloo, an elderly staunch devotee of Bhagwan. After that, students of Ved Mandir Jammu recited Ved Mantras, who were later felicitated by the organisers with Angwastaram.

The DVD of the film was launched by devotees of the Bhagwan followed by screening of the film.

Earlier the presenter of film, Dr Sushil Wattal gave a brief about life and teachings of Bhagwan.

Ashok Fotedar, grandson of the Late S N Fotedar expressed pleasure over the venture and spoke about the devotion of his grandfather towards Bhagwan.

The film, a maiden venture on the subject, has been directed by Vijay Wali and a team of 50 people including actors, cameramen, sound recordists ,technicians, set designers, make-up artists etc worked for two years to make this dream come true.

Santosh Tiku presented the vote of thanks while the programme was conducted by P K Raina.