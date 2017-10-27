Doctors fined for dress code violation

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Bali Bhagat has fined two doctors at Sarwal hospital for violation of dress code.
As per a Health Department Officer, one Surgeon Specialist and a Physician Specialist were fined Rs 1000 each by the Minister for not observing proper dress code.
The minister also directed the Medical Superintendent of Government Hospital Sarwal to deposit the fine in the Hospital Development Fund.
