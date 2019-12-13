Doctor among 15 suspended, inquiry initiated

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: District Development Commissioner, Rajouri,Mohammad Nazir Sheikh paid a surprise visit to District Tuberculosis Hospital Rajouri to check the medical facilities being provided to the patients and to ensure the presence of doctors and paramedical staff to attend the patients.

During his visit, the DDC inquired about the availability of medicines, diagnostic and other facilities available in the hospital. He also visited different sections and wards of the hospital. While checking the attendance of the hospital staff, he found that ten employees were absent from duty.

Meanwhile, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Thanamandi Mohd Tanveer Khan also paid surprise visit to PHC Lah and found that eight employees were absent from duty.

Taking a serious note on the callous attitude of the medical staff and their carelessness about their duties, following employees including Head Pharmacist Tanveer Hussain, X-Ray Tech Shakeel Ahmed, and Pharmacist Abdul Rehman.

Aurangezab Mirza, Sr.X-Ray Technician, Mohammad Raoof, Sr.Lab.Tech, Mohammad Basir, Jr.Asstt and Mohammad Iqbal, Xray Boy from District tuberculosis Hospital and Dr.Vibhakar, Dental Surgeon, Amjid Khan, Dental Technician, Nasreen Akhter, JSN, Shamim Akhter, FMPHW, Tahira Akhter, FMPHW, Mohammad Alyas, Lab Technician, Mohammad Afzal, Nursing orderly and Mohammad Arif, SW from PHC Lah have been placed under suspension and their salaries have been kept withheld with immediate effect.

Further the salary of the employees including Ajay Sharma, DEO NHM, Rafiq Ahmed, STS NHM and Waseem Ahmed, STLS NHM will be released after deduction of one day salary out of the salary for the month of December 2019 by the DDO concerned and the same shall be deposited in the red cross account.

The Deputy CMO has been asked to hold a detailed inquiry and submit a report on both the lapses. Those suspended shall remain attached to the office of the Assistant Commissioner Revenue and mark their attendance in morning and evening as well. Moreover CMO Rajouri has been asked to make alternate arrangement of staff at these institutions.