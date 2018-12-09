People you stay with are bound to have an impact on you and your personality, especially if they are related to you like a parent, partner or sibling. Toxic relationships can immensely affect your mental health. In such a situation, dealing with a narcissistic parent can also hamper the relationship, requiring years of therapy to heal the damage.
Do you have a narcissistic parent? Here's how to know!
