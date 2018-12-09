Do you have a narcissistic parent? Here’s how to know!

Share Share 0 Share

People you stay with are bound to have an impact on you and your personality, especially if they are related to you like a parent, partner or sibling. Toxic relationships can immensely affect your mental health. In such a situation, dealing with a narcissistic parent can also hamper the relationship, requiring years of therapy to heal the damage.

For the parent, their child being independent and unlike how they imagined can be quite threatening and this causes them to cut off the relationship dynamics altogether. Here are some common tell-tale signs which can help you point out the difference between a healthy and a threatening relationship:Many children grow up with the fear of living up to their parents’ expectations, who for their own selfish needs enforce their own wishes on their children, creating mental stress and dilemma for them. This can be quite troublesome and limit the child from developing their own personality.Another common trait which is associated with narcissistic people is jealousy and possessiveness. There can be examples when the parent can feel threatened by the child’s growth and maturity. Any time the child doesn’t spend fulfilling the parent’s wishes is seen negatively. It often ends up guilt-tripping the child to limit their own life and devote more time to the parent, which is rather unhealthy.For children, their parents are the closest contact as well as their biggest motivators but when they live in the shadow of a narcissistic parent, constant critique and putting down can impair their self-esteem. Most common examples of this behaviour include nitpicking, invalidation, baseless comparisons and simply saying that the child is not just good enough!More than the child itself, the parent also sometimes displays behaviour of superiority and treat the people around them as objects, using them for personal gain. The sense of superficiality arises from having an inflated ego and can be very damaging for the child, giving rise to trust issues as well.One of the most visible signs of being in any kind of toxic relationship is manipulation.Any kind of love they get comes with a sort of condition,unlike the way healthy parenting works. Narcissistic parents are often known to make their children feel ungrateful and not competent enough. This results in the child not getting any kind of support or love which can land them up with unresolved mental issues.No, they are not just strict parents. One of the most common problems encountered while dealing with self-obsessed parents is that they are particular with the things they do and get very touchy and angry if their children do not perform or behave up to their expectation.Empathy, love and compassion can act as big tools for positive reinforcements which can affect mental well-being. In the lack of it, the child can face problems growing up, with their emotional intelligence at risk and they are also at risk of replicating the same kind of behaviour.Being mentally, physically or emotionally unavailable for your child can be a big problem. By choosing to focus on their own interests and needs, the parent can show neglect which can negatively impact a child, making him feel unneeded and alone.