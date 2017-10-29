DM Rajouri for stringent action against drug peddlers

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: District Magistrate, Rajouri, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has issued stringent directions to all the Executive Magistrates for stepping up vigilance in their area against drug peddling and initiating legal action in wake of likely breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity as an outcome of this menace.

The instructions were issued after suo motto enquiry was conducted by the District Magistrate into the release order of two détentes issued by an Executive Magistrate in Thanamandi. The enquiry revealed serious procedural lapses and misuse of official powers. A departmental enquiry is being recommended in the matter after immediate legal remedial action.

The Executive Magistrates were directed to also act under Section 44 CrPC for arrest of persons involved in drug menace indulging in offences and leading to disturbance of peace and public tranquillity in their respective jurisdictions.