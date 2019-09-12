DM Leh imposes ban on rental bikes without commercial registration

STATE TIMES NEWS LEH: District Magistrate Leh Sachin Kumar Vaishya on Wednesday imposed ban on renting and plying of motorcycles not having commercial registration and trade license with immediate effect. The order has directed SSP, ARTO and Dy.SP Traffic Police Leh to ensure implementation of the order in letter and spirit.
