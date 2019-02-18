DM Jammu announces relaxation in curfew in areas falling under 5 police stations

Section-144 to remain imposed in these areas
Jammu: According to District Magistrate Jammu, curfew shall be relaxed in the areas falling under Police Stations of Gandhi Nagar (except Police Post Nehru Park and Digiana), Channi Himmat, Sainik Colony, Trikuta Nagar and Satwari (except Police Posts of Belicharana and Gadigarh) from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm today.
“However, restrictions would be in place in these areas under Section-144 on public gatherings,” DM said.
He said official identity cards of the Civil Secretariat Employees and the staff deployed with Essential Services shall be treated as curfew pass to facilitate their movement.
The DM said in addition Air Tickets, Railway Tickets and Admit Cards for various examinations would be also treated as curfew passes.
The District Magistrate has urged people to maintain peace and tranquillity and do not allow the miscreants to create any trouble in their respective areas.
