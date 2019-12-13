DLTFC Rajouri clears 46 cases, sanctions Rs 3.16 cr under PMREGP

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: District Level Task Force Committee Rajouri under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner Mohammad Nazir Sheikh today sanctioned 46 cases under Prime Minister Rural Employment Generation Programme (PMREGP).

It was informed in the meeting that the cases approved for the current financial year were sponsored by Khadi Village Industries Board. As many as 46 cases of KVIB were cleared having loan amount Rs.3.16 crore. The cases so approved will provide employment opportunity to unemployed youth of the district.

The DDC enjoined upon the sponsoring agencies to ensure timely disbursement of loan assistance so that the very purpose of the scheme of providing self employment opportunities to the unemployed youth could be achieved.