DLTFC approves 60 cases under JKREGP at Kishtwar

KISHTWAR: District Development Commissioner Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana on Friday chaired a meeting of District Level Task Force Committee under JKREGP and cleared 60 loan proposals. After threadbare discussions, the loan proposals submitted by DIC, KVIB Kishtwar included Steel fabrication, furniture, preparation of Readymade garments, welding, carpentry, electronics & repair, cutting and tailoring, automobiles, readymade garments etc amounting to Rs 291 lacs and involving margin money/subsidy to the tune of Rs.102 lacs were approved.

The committee screened and scrutinised 85 cases wherein 25 remained absent and 60 were selected for credit linkage through financial institutions after thorough analysis of viability of proposed projects and the entrepreneurial skills of the applicants.

The meeting was attended by ADC Pawan Kumar Parihar,Functional Manager DIC Kishtwar Dr. Mohsin Raza,Cluster Head Shashi Kumar Sharma, District Officer KVIB Mohd Iqbal Butt, Supervisor ITI Kishtwar Akhtar Hussain, representative from DIC and Gramin Bank besides other concerned.