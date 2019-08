DLTFC approves 123 cases under PMEGP

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: District Level Task Force Committee (DLTFC) on Friday convened a meeting regarding PMEGP loan cases from DIC, KVIC & KVIB. A total of 148 cases were taken up, of which, 123 were approved for a loan amounting Rs.799.9 lakh.

The meeting was attended by General Manager, DIC, Namrita Dogra, Assistant Commissioner -General, Inderjeet Parihar, Nodal officer KVIC, Anil Sharma, Director RSETI, Jeeta Dhar, Dy. Director Employment, Dr. Manisha Koul, Functional Manager, DIC, Mohd. Arshad, LDM SBI Jammu, Suresh Raina, AVP J&K Bank, Sanjeev Kumar Regional Manager, J&K Grameen Bank, Sunil Choudhary and DCO PNB, Jammu, Satpal Sharma.