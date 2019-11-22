DLSA to observe Law Day on Nov 26, NLA on Dec 14

STATE TIMES NEWS

BARAMULLA: District Legal Services Authority Baramulla (DLSA) is celebrating Law Day on November 26th at District Court Complex Baramulla.

Meanwhile, the fourth National Lok Adalat (NLA) is also being organized by District Legal Services Authority Baramulla in collaboration with Tehsil Legal Services Committee Baramulla on December 14th in the district.

During the Lok Adalat, pending and pre-litigation cases including NI Act under Section 138, bank recovery, labour disputes, electricity and water bills, matrimonial, criminal, MACT, land acquisition, civil and other related cases are being taken up for settlement.

All the concerned parties and advocates who desire to get their cases, claims, disputes settled amicably through the said National Lok Adalat have been asked to approach District Legal Services Authority Baramulla by or before December 10th.

The chairpersons of Tehsil Legal Service Committees of district Baramulla and Munsif Dangiwacha are conducting the said National Lok Adalat on December 14th in their respective headquarters.