DLSA Ramban organises legal awareness camp

RAMBAN: District Legal Services Authority Ramban under the chairmanship of Chairman DLSA Ramban Kishore Kumar organized a legal awareness camp on Solid Waste management, Polythene and Water Conservation at village Failthi in Ramban, here today. Secretary DLSA Ramban Amit Sharma gave a demonstration on how to dispose off the garbage generated out of the households in rural areas by digging pits and put the disposable solid waste in these pits after segregating it and cover the pits by soil and after sometime the same disposable solid waste can be used as manure after decomposition. He also informed people about the pollution caused by solid waste and its bad effects on the health of the people.

Similarly, an awareness camp was organized by Chairman TLSC Banihal Fidah Hussain on Disability Day. The objective of organizing the camp was to make the people aware about the rights of disabled persons and the duties of the society towards the persons suffering from various kinds of disabilities. The speakers delivered lecture regarding various issues related to disabled persons and also highlighted the various schemes launched by the government for their benefits.