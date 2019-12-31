DLSA Ramban organises awareness camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: District Legal Services Authority Ramban under the Chairmanship of Principal District & Session Judge, Ramban, Kishore Kumar today organized awareness camp in the premises of BDO Office at village Gandhri of Ramban district to aware the masses about solid waste management, polythene and water conservation.

While speaking on the occasion Secretary District Legal Services Authority, Ramban, Amit Sharma Ramban sensitized the public about the pollution caused by generating of Solid waste, Polythene and its bad effects on the health of the people. Meantime he also conducted a demonstration programme on spot how to dispose off the garbage generated out of the households in rural areas by digging pits and put the disposable solid waste in these pits after segregating it and cover the pits by earth and after sometime the same disposable solid waste can be used as manure after decomposition.