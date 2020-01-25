DLSA Pulwama observes National Girl Child Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

PULWAMA: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Pulwama today organized a function to observe National Girl Child day under the chairmanship of District and Session Judge Shaziya Tabasum here at District Court Complex.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that girls are important stakeholders of society and it is our collective responsibility to take care of girl child for the empowerment of women.

On the occasion, Secretary DLSA Khursheed Ul Islam, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Raja Mohammad Tasleem, Munsiff/JMIC, Altaf Hussain Khan also highlighted the importance of girl child and informed the gathering about various schemes under NALSA.