DLSA organises legal awareness programme

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: District Legal Authority organised a legal services camp on legal literacy and legal awareness among the people to educate weaker sections of society about their rights and privileges.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Poonch, who is also Chairman District Legal Services Authority, Zubair Ahmed Raza presided over the programme.

Later, clothes were distributed among the residents of Nari Niketan.

Among others Sub judge/ Chief Judicial Magistrate Mohd Ashraf Khan, Sub. Judge/ Special Mobile Magistrate Adnan Sayeed, District Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Wajahat Hussain Kazmi, Munsif/ judicial Magistratre 1st class Mendhar Rayaz Ahmed Choudary were also present alongwith ADDC, District Social Welfare Officer, Chief Medical officer, Assistant Labour Commissioner, ICDS officer, SDM Mendhar, Tehsildar Mendhar, SDPO Mendhar, BMO Mendhar, TSO Mendar, Tehsil Social Welfare Officer Mendhar, residents of Narinekatan Mendhar, Bar President Mendhar along with all Advocates, Angarwari workers, Asha workers, Numberdars, Sarpanchs, Chowkidar, Panchs, senior and other citizens were present on the occasion.