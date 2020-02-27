DLSA organises Cricket Tournament at DPS Udhampur

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Udhampur in collaboration with Civil Administration organized a Cricket Tournament at Delhi Public School (DPS) Udhampur on Wednesday. M.L Manhas Chairman DLSA (Principal District and Session Judge) Udhampur and Sandeep Kour Secretary/Sub Judge DLSA Udhampur were the special guests on the occasion.

The first match was played between Judicial Employees District Court Complex Udhampur and Advocate Bar Association Udhampur.

The Pro Vice Chairman of the School, Dr. J.C Gupta was also present who said that true sportsmanship and team spirit could be witnessed by looking at the players.

The Principal, Dr. Kunal Anand wished best of luck to all the team players.