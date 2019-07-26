DLSA organises awareness camp

STATE TIMES NEWs POONCH: The team of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Poonch led by Javed Rana , Secretary DLSA Poonch (District Mobile Magistrate (T) Poonch) conducted an awareness camp at Bus Stand Poonch. He was accompanied by Advocate Bhanu Partap, Kamini Koshal Law Officer, Jagjit Singh Manager Bust Stand and the PLVs. Adv Bhanu Partap told the public about the solid waste management and keeping the surroundings clean by not using the polythene bags. While addressing the media and gathering of general public Javed Rana , Secretary DLSA Poonch (District Mobile Magistrate (T) Poonch) asked the drivers of the passenger vehicles to keep their documents complete and avoid overspeeding, overloading and also to keep first aid boxed in their Vehicles. Moreover he asked the public to stop using polythene and use dustbins.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Symptoms at high altitude should be taken seriously: Dr Sushil
Indian-origin VFX artistes creating special effects waves in Hollywood
Matt Damon to star in Tom McCarthy’s next
‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners to give Comic-Con 2019 a miss
Shah Rukh Khan to produce horror series for Netflix
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper