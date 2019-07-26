DLSA organises awareness camp

STATE TIMES NEWs

POONCH: The team of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Poonch led by Javed Rana , Secretary DLSA Poonch (District Mobile Magistrate (T) Poonch) conducted an awareness camp at Bus Stand Poonch. He was accompanied by Advocate Bhanu Partap, Kamini Koshal Law Officer, Jagjit Singh Manager Bust Stand and the PLVs.

Adv Bhanu Partap told the public about the solid waste management and keeping the surroundings clean by not using the polythene bags.

While addressing the media and gathering of general public Javed Rana , Secretary DLSA Poonch (District Mobile Magistrate (T) Poonch) asked the drivers of the passenger vehicles to keep their documents complete and avoid overspeeding, overloading and also to keep first aid boxed in their Vehicles. Moreover he asked the public to stop using polythene and use dustbins.