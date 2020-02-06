DLSA organises awareness camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: District Legal Services Authority today organized an awareness camp at Sangaldan which was presided by the Chairman, DLSA, District Principal and Sessions Judge, Kishore Kumar.

During the camp the villagers were educated on the solid waste management, non-use of polythene, water conservation and fundamental duties. Secretary DLSA Amit Sharma sensitized the public about the pollution caused by the production of solid waste, polythene and its bad effects on the health of the people. DLSA also organized a demonstration programme on how to dispose of the garbage generated out of the households in rural areas by digging pits and put the disposable solid waste in these pits after segregating it and cover the pits by earth and after sometime the same disposable solid waste can be used as manure after decomposition.