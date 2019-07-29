DLSA organises awareness camp

STATE TIMES NEWSBHADARWAH: On the directions of Chairman District Legal Service Authority, Bhadarwah (Doda) and under the guidance of Member Secretary, DLSA Bhadarwah, an awareness camp regarding water conservation and cultivation of fruits seeds was organised here yesterday. The Retainer Lawyers Advocate, Bhawan Sharma, Vaibhav Sharma and staff members, PLVs of DLSA/TLSC and large number of students participated in the program.
