DLSA launches week-long campaign on Solid Waste Management

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In compliance to directions of Chief Justice of J&K High Court, District Legal Services Authority, (DLSA) Jammu on Tuesday launched a week long campaign on Solid Waste Management, no use of Plastics/Polythene being conducted from 2nd to 7th of September, 2019.

The event was aimed at to educate the students and the people about the need and importance of Solid Waste Management from its inception to final disposal besides cleanliness and the hazardous affects of use of Polythene/Plastics to our environment.

The Campaign is being conducted under the overall supervision of Secretary District Legal Services Authority, Jammu Naushad Ahmed Khan in schools, colleges and Panchayat Ghars in association with Sarpanchs, Panchs, Corporators and Anganwadi Workers.

Meanwhile, teams of Para Legal Volunteers organized various camps at Govt. Middle School Trilok pur, Govt. High School Dadsoo, Govt. Middle School Kachi Chawni, Panchayat Ghar, Ambaran, Panchat Ghar Maira Mandrian, Govt. Hr. Secondary School Gole Gujral, Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School R.S Pura, Govt. High School Daskal, Govt. Boys Hr. Secondary Akhnoor, Govt. High School Lehar and apprised the local masses, students and street vendors etc. on various ways to keep our native places safe such as by discarding the use of Polythene and Plastics in our day to day life.

Team DLSA Jammu is making aware the students and general masses about their responsibility towards removal of solid wastage on daily basis besides motivating them to deposit their waste as and when generated into large sized containers.

DLSA Jammu will organize rallies, camps, painting competitions and Door to Door Campaign to educate people about the need of proper disposal of Solid Waste. Besides, Para Legal Volunteers of District Legal Services Authority, Jammu are making all efforts by organizing camps in various schools, colleges, Panchayat Ghars of different villages to educate the people and the students to acknowledge the problem, take necessary steps for minimizing generation of Solid Waste and to create ways/methods that would persuade people in implementing the environmental Laws and Rules, in their day to day life.