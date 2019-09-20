DLSA holds awareness camp on plastic usage, solid waste management

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) under the chairmanship of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Jammu, Vinod Chatterji Koul and under the supervision of its Secretary, Naushad Ahmed Khan, on Thursday organised an awareness programme regarding ‘No plastic/Poythene usage’ and ‘Implementation of Solid waste management by laws, 2018’ at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Mubarak Mandi, Jammu.

The main objective of the programme was to educate the students about the need and importance of keeping our surroundings neat and clean besides adopting various methods for implementing Solid waste Management by Laws and Rules and no use of Plastic/Polythene in their day to day life for a healthy environment.

Secretary DLSA apprised the students of the importance of Solid Waste Management and stressed upon them to promote the use of eco-friendly carry bags discarding use of plastic besides creating awareness among the masses against use of Plastic in their daily lives.

He said that proper storage of waste in households is key towards establishing good Solid waste Management practices. It is essential to make mandatory that people do not throw any solid waste in their neighborhood, streets, open spaces and vacant plots or into drains, he added.

Expert on Solid Waste Management, Zorawar Singh, enlightened the students about the hazardous effects of using Plastics/Polythene. He stressed upon the need of strict adherence to all rules and laws of solid waste management for creating a healthy environment.

Satvinder Kour, Superintendent Environmental Sciences, and Misbah, Bushra and Falguni students of the host school and Sonali Shamra, student of Central University of Jammu intern with DLSA Jammu expressed their views on the topic and made the students aware about the importance of cleanliness in our environment.

Meanwhile, in order to implement the Solid Waste Management Bye laws, 2018, a team of Para Legal Volunteers of DLSA Jammu organises camps on Conservation of Environment and No use of Plastic/Polythene across the Jammu district.

Principal Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Mubarakh Mandi, Jammu Anita Zutshi, Special resource person, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Professor Political Science from Government College for Women Parade, Jammu, faculty members and students of the school were present on the occasion.