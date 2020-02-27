DLSA Bhadarwah organises plantation drive

STATE TIMES NEWS

Bhadarwah: To promote and encourage institutional plantation in the backdrop of decreasing forest cover and raising environmental concerns, District Lagal Service Authority (DSLA) Doda started plantation drive at District session court Bhadarwah. The plantation drive was inaugurated by Principal District and Sessions Judge Bhaderwah, Ashok Kumar Shavan in presence of Sub Judge Renu Dogra Gupta , Secretary District Legal Services Authority Bhaderwah , Susheel Singh , Munsiff Judge Sandeep Sen and ADC Bhaderwah Rakesh Kumar.

The ambitious drive was launched by Ashok Kumar Shavan by planting cedar saplings in the District Court Complex Bhaderwah. On the occasion saplings were also distributed among the para-legal volunteers of the district for planting these in their respective and surrounding areas, especially near legal aid clinics.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Bhadarwah Ashok Kumar Shavan, while emphasizing on the importance of institutional plantation said, “every body need to be made aware of the challenges of future forest management. Retainer Lawyer Advocate Manjeet Razdan and Advocate Mohd Majid Malik said that in constitution, protection of environment and plantation of trees is the fundamental duty of every citizen as it is also mentioned in the directive principals and added that plantation is for the betterment of mental and physical health and nation.