DLSA, Ahata-e-Waqaar celebrate Basant Panchami

JAMMU: Senior Citizens of the Day Care and Recreation Centre Ahata-e-Waqaar in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority, Jammu on Thursday celebrated Basant Panchami Festival.

Secretary DLSA, Jammu Naushad Ahmed Khan, Director General Social Welfare Rehana Batool, District Social Welfare Officer Ajay Salaan, Assistant Director Social Welfare and In-Charge Ahata-e-Waqaar were also present during the function.

Senior Citizen Ch. Pawan Kumar donated dinner sets to the Day Care Centre which was appreciated by all the dignitaries as well as participants. K.K Wadera presented some clothes bags with a message “Say No to Plastic Bags”.

Secretary DLSA Jammu sought co-operation from the Department of Social Welfare and various NGOs to make the Day Care and Recreation Centre, a well equipped and model Centre.