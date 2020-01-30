DLL organises gender sensitisation workshop

STATE TIMES NEWS

R S PURA: The Department of Lifelong Learning, University of Jammu today organised a one day workshop on “Gender Sensitization” in Fatahpur Brahmana panchayat in Abdullian area of Ranbir Singh Pura block here today. The workshop was attended by 120 villagers of seven villages falling under the Panchayat headed by Sarpanch Sakshi Choudhary.

Those who were present at the occasion included Dr. Kavita Suri, Director and Head, Department of Lifelong Learning, University of Jammu, Prof. Poonam Dhawan, former Director, Centre for Women Studies & Dean Academic Affairs, University of Jammu, Dr Savita Nayyar, Associate Professor, Department of Law, University of Jammu, Anuradha Sharma, Block Development Office (BDO), RS Pura, Sakshi Choudhary, Sarpanch, Fatehpur Brahmana Panchayat,. Tarsem Kumar, Chairman, Block Development Committee, R S Pura, Mulkhraj Sharma, DLL, Dr Rewa Khajuria, Counsellor, EIAB, University of Jammu, Rajesh Khanna, Coordinator, Balkar, Sarpanch, Shampa, Mahendra Singh, Chowki Officer, J&K Police, R S Pura and Surjeet Kumar , DLL.

Dr. Kavita Suri, Director DLL, JU in her address said that there is a need for understanding gender issues and there is also a need to change the attitude of the people. She said that in the recent times, a much stronger need is felt and realized to talk and discuss about gender issues both on a personal and professional front. This can be achieved by conducting various sensitization campaigns, workshop, programs etc, she added. Prof. Poonam Dhawan, Special Resource person for the workshop said that gender sensitization is a necessary step for the gradual eradication of gender biases and to reduce the abuse and harassment. She said gender sensitization is the need of the hour as the women folk are facing lot of discrimination and violence in various spheres of life.

Dr Savita Nayyar spoke on the issues of safety, violence and gender justice in our society. She informed about the various laws have been framed to help the women in need. She spoke in detail about various impediments in the life of a girl child starting from foeticide, infanticide, drop outs, discrimination, sexual harassment, domestic violence, dowry etc. She said though laws are there but a civilized society does not need law and there should be full protection of females in the society. Anuradha Sharma, BDO, R S Pura JU spoke that sensitization is about changing behaviours, attitudes and beliefs. She said that women are facing discrimination and exploitation at all stages starting from childhood, adolescence, married women and at old age as well. She said that there is a need to change the attitudes.

The programme was coordinated by Dr. Rewa Khajuria, Counsellor, Department of Lifelong Learning, JU. The workshop concluded with a pledge by all the participants that they would for the women rights and their dignity.