DLL organises coaching classes for SC, ST, OBC, minorities

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In continuation with its efforts for encouraging and strengthening the students to excel in competitive examinations, the Department of Lifelong Learning (DLL), University of Jammu organised coaching classes for SC, ST, OBC and Minority Communities for NET and JRF Examination scheduled to be held in December, 2018.

The DLL has taken a lead in providing free of cost coaching opportunity to students of minority communities under the leadership of Prof Manoj Dhar, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu. The department has been undertaking a large number of initiatives to cater to the specific needs of the students hailing from minority communities so that they can excel in various competitive examinations.

The resource persons for the ongoing coaching programme present on the occasion were Prof Pavnesh Abrol, Dr Jeeven Jyoti and Dr Sushant Panda who interacted with the students and shared the road map to success and also gave them tips to clear NET/JRF examination.

Speaking at the programme, Dr Kavita Suri, Director, Department of Lifelong Learning highlighted the working of the department for reaching out to the minority communities.

Also, Dr Vivek Sharma, Assistant Professor and Coordinator Coaching shared information about various other coaching programmes like Kashmir Administrative Services (KAS), National Eligibility Test (NET), State Eligibility Test (SET), Banks PO and clerical examinations and remedial coaching being conducted in various degree colleges of Jammu region and motivated the students to perform to their optimum capacity with confidence and adequate preparation for attaining success in the various competitive examination.