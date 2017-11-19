DLIC Approves Action Plan for PMKSY

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: In a meeting of District Level Implementation Committee (DLIC) the District Development Commissioner Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary today finalized the action plan for implementation of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) for FY 2017-18.

The meeting was attended by ACD Noor Alam, Executive Engineers irrigation divisions Rajouri and Nowshera Sunil Koul and Ved Prakash, Chief Agriculture Officer Mohd Younis, DFO Nowhsera Vijay Kumar besides representatives of other concerned departments.

After threadbare discussion on various components of plan, the meeting approved action plan for implementation of PMKSY for the year 2017-18. This plan will be submitted to State Level Implementation Committee (SLIC) for further approval and requisite funding.

The holistic plan targets construction and completion of 24 ongoing and 30 new irrigation schemes apart from a number of works under rain water harvesting, micro irrigation, augmentation of springs, deep and shallow bore wells, farm ponds, soil conservation and land development.

The plan has focused greatly on ensuring convergence of works by different departments with MG NREGA so that maximum investment could be made in terms of resources for cent percent coverage of farm land under irrigation.

DDC directed the departments for comprehensive and organised efforts for concerted and sustained convergence among departments of Rural Development, Irrigation, Ground Water, Forests, IWMP, Soil Conservation, Agriculture and Horticulture for effective measures for enhanced water conservation, bringing more area under irrigation and improvement in water harvesting. Detailed discussion was also held on requirement of hand pumps in various areas to augment drinking water supply as well as irrigation based agriculture.

Initiatives for specific areas in Nowshera, Rajouri, Sunderbani, Koteranka, Darhal, Thanamandi, Rajouri and other areas were also discussed. Meanwhile forest department was asked to ascertain water requirement of habitation in higher reaches and plan community-based conservation driven interventions by providing such facilities in fringe areas.

Earlier , Sunil Kaul ExEn I&FC made a detailed presentation about the proposed plan of Rajouri and Nowshera divisions. Member-Secretary, M Y Choudhary presented a resume of various proposals of Horticulture and Agriculture sectors.