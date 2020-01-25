DLCW Kishtwar organises awareness rally under BBBP

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: District Level Centre for Women DLCW (Mahila Shakti Kendra) today organised an awareness Rally under a week long Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign from CDPO Office to DC Office Kishtwar in presence of District Development Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana and ACD Kishore Singh Katoch.

Child Development Project Officer, Iffat Ara, Women Welfare Officer Roohie Shamma, District Co-ordinators of MSK Shanu Rana and Heena Jan, Supervisors, Health and Nutrition Mobilizers of ICDS project Kishtwar besides Anganwadi workers and helpers were present on the occasion.

DDC stated that the objective of organizing such rallies is to make people aware about the importance of girl child and to ensure their survival, protection and education.

He further stressed upon the need to understand the role of parents and teachers in ensuring that the girl gets proper upbringing, education and all facilities for their overall development and emancipation.

Women Welfare Officer DLCW, Roohie Shamma said that National Girl Child Day provided a platform to raise issues, concerns and challenges faced by the girl child and also urged the people to take optimum benefit of schemes envisaging empowerment of girls.