DLCCSC meeting held

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh today convened a meeting of District Level Coordination Cum Screening Committee to decide the cases related to militancy and cross- border shelling relief and compensation to the families of the victims in the district.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Yougal Manhas, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sher Singh, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Mohd Ashraf, representatives of Army and paramilitary forces were present in the meeting.

The Committee decided 11 cases related to militancy and cross-border LoC shelling. The committee also deferred a few cases for the next meeting.