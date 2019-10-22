DKD will celebrate Foundation Day on Oct 27: Mankotia

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Dogra Kranti Dal will celebrate its foundation day on the eve of Diwali and Accession Day on 27 October at Udhampur. This was stated by Dogra Kranti Dal’s Chief Patron and Former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia in a press conference at Udhampur.

While speaking to media persons, Mankotia informs that Dogra Kranti Dal is continuously working on ground level to eradicate drugs from society.

He said that certificates will distribute to all the participants of marathon of District Udhampur only including 50 lucky draw. Mankotia said that Dogra Kranti Dal’s Anti drug campaign garnered massive support and eradication of drugs is need of hour.