DKD to hold 15th Marathon ‘Run against Drugs’ in Kathua

JAMMU: Dogra Kranti Dal in collaboration with Sarav Dharm Sewa Samiti is going to organise 15th marathon ‘Run against Drug’ on occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 at Kathua. It was informed by the Chief Patron Dogra Kranti Dal (DKD), Balwant Singh Mankotia while addressing a Press conference here on Friday.

Blaming Pakistan for pumping drugs into Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab to finance terror related activities besides destroying youth, Mankotia said that drug menace in Jammu and Kashmir has increased manifold in comparison to previous year’s figure.

Mankotia further said narco-terrorism is the biggest threat for youth of Jammu and Kashmir. He advised youth to defeat nefarious design of Pakistan by saying no to drugs, as it had pushed numerous lives into darkness.