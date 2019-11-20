DJSES organises inter-school kho-kho, cricket tournaments

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Diocese of Jammu Srinagar Education Society (DJSES) organised an inter-school tournament in the disciplines of kho-kho in memory of Late Bishop Peter Celestine in the premise of St. Antony’s Convent School, Vijaypur.

Eighteen Convent Schools participated in the Kho-Kho tournament.

Amidst great talents and enthusiasm displayed by all the teams, St. John’s Convent School, Mandal was declared as the winner while Little Flower Convent School, Udhampur and St. Antony’s Convent School Vijaypur were the first and second runner-up respectively.

The Chief Guest for the Kho-Kho event was Kiran Jyoti, District Youth and Service Officer Samba and the Guest of Honour was Rev. Fr. Jose V, Vice President of DJSES.

Besides the winning trophies to the three winning teams, cash prizes of Rs. 10,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 were given to each winning team respectively. All the participants were also given the Certificate of Appreciation from the Organisers.

The Chief Guest appreciated the efforts of the participants and said that we all learn more outside the class through the medium of sports which is like a rejuvenating therapy for all.

In the end Rev. Fr. Soosai Rajan, Director of Co-currucular Activities delivered a vote of thanks. The other dignitaries present on the occasion were Fr. Premful, Fr. Franky, Fr. Biju, Fr. Shaiju, Fr. Ujin and Sr. Salvin.

Meanwhile, inter-school cricket tournament in memory of late Bishop Hippolytus was also held in the cricket ground, Smailpur.

Seventeen Convent Schools participated in the Cricket tournament.

All the knock out matches were held on November 19 and the semifinals and finals were conducted on Wednesday. At the end of the day, Presentation Convent School, Reasi was declared as the winner while Holy Cross Convent School, R S Pura and St. Antony’s Convent School Vijaypur were the first and second runner-up respectively.

The Chief Guest was Rev. Bishop Ivan Pereira, President of DJSES and the Guest of Honour was Balwinder Singh Manhas, Sarpanch Smailpur.

Beside the winning trophies to the three winning teams, cash prizes of Rs. 10.000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 were also given to each winning team respectively. All the participants were also given the Certificate of Appreciation from the Organisers. In his address, the Chief Guest for the event appreciated all the participants and encouraged them to continue with the same zeal and vigour in all the upcoming events which will be organised by the DJSES.

The other dignitaries present on the occasion were Fr. Jaimon, Fr. Shaiju Chacko, Fr. Joshy Mathew, Fr. Jafat and Sr. Lucy.