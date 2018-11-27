Diwali in White House

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor

It is heartening to see American President Donald Trump celebrating Diwali in the historic Roosevelt Room of the White House, with his daughter Ivanka Trump also in attendance, along with nearly two dozen top Indian American officials of his Administration. He described Indians as a ” very very special people” and India as a “good trader and good negotiators”. The first White House Diwali celebrations was held in 2003 under the then US President George Washington Bush. As America is a biggest trade market for India, India-US cordial political relationship is a good sign for the nation, because it will help widen our trade and boost our economy. We will be more joyous if Trump will ease US work visa regime, and deter from revoking H-4 Employment Authorisation Document, (which allows family members of workers on H1-B visa to work in the US) as most of the workers are Indians.

Mohd Ismail,

Udhampur.