Diwali bonanza Over 300 J&K police officers promoted

Srinagar: Director General of Police S P Vaid on Tuesday approved the promotion of 329 officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police, seen as a promotion bonanza on the eve of Diwali.

“Eleven sub-inspectors have been promoted as inspectors, 285 ASIs as sub-inspectors and 33 police personnel have been granted in situ promotions,” a police spokesman said.

Vaid, in his message, congratulated the officers and expressed hope that this elevation would bring a new and positive energy among the force and they would work tirelessly for achieving organisational goals.

“IGP Kashmir Munir Ahmad Khan, IGP Jammu S D Singh, AIG personnel Mubassir Latifi have issued formal promotional orders in respect of the officers of Kashmir zone, Jammu Zone, Auxiliary and Police transport workshop respectively,” the spokesman added.