Divyani, Satvik win gold medals in national taekwondo

JAMMU: Divyani Singh and Satvik Verma from Academy of Sports Janipur, here brought laurels to the State by clinching gold medals in the 39th National Taekwondo Championship 2019 organised by Taekwondo Federation of India at K D Singh Stadium in Lucknow recently.

Both medal winners are getting training in Taekwondo from Coach Gourav Arora who credited the hard work and dedication of these 5th class students for winning this prestigious championship. Union Minister, Brijesh Pathak inaugurated the national tournament.