Divisive politics can lead to class war, disintegration of country: Rana

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

NAGROTA: National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP for pursuing divisive politics, saying this can lead to class war and disintegration of the country.

“The BJP has added a new dimension of Gotra to Indian politics after fully polarizing the nation on religion and caste”, Rana said while addressing workers in Panchayat Churta of Nagrota Assembly Constituency.

He regretted that all sort of negative, divisive and hate politics is being carried out under the guise of ultra-nationalism thus creating suspicion and mistrust among the communities. The BJP has not understood the idea of India which encompasses all religions, castes and regions. By bringing one segment of society face to face against another is dangerous for the integration of the country, he said, adding that time has come to end these tendencies.

Rana said the divisive BJP politics has taken toll of national harmony during the past nearly five years with unprecedented unrest among the people. He said reactionary politics has impacted governance and plunged the country into crisis like situation. He said the economic disorder has pushed poor to the wall and a situation has arisen wherein there is every apprehension of haves and have-nots coming eyeball to eyeball situation.

Rana described BJP’s agenda of intolerance as an extension of its vote bank politics and said this might have brought short term gains to the party but national interest has got a huge dent. He referred to chaotic and confrontational situation in various parts of the country and blamed the BJP for promoting dissent and encouraging wedge between various communities. This, he warned, could further vitiate the situation. He decried BJP’s insensitivity and lack of understanding the dynamics of Indian politics and said the party has done huge dis-service to the nation. He urged the people to isolate the BJP by maintaining unity, which he termed as a huge weapon to fight divisive elements.

Among those present on the occasion included Som Nath Khajuria, Angrez Singh, Dr Subash, Kaka Ram, Ashok Kumar, Bishan Dass, Bala, Zaffar Ahmed and Showkat Ahmed.