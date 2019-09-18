Divisional hockey meet begins

Sports Reporter

POONCH: Annual inter-district divisional level boys and girls (all age groups) hockey tournament being organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS), commenced at Boys Higher Secondary School Ground and Sports Stadium, here on Wednesday.

The competition was declared open by SSP Poonch, Ramesh Angral, who was Chief Guest. Principal of BHSS, Sudharshan Khajuria, Principal GHSS Hamida Begum and Narjeet Singh (retired ZPEO) were also present.

The opening match in the under-19 boys group was won by Poonch beating district Kathua 4-0. Kavleen Singh scored two goals while Shoib and Inderpreet added one each.

In another match of under-19 boys group, Jammu trounced district Udhampur 5-0. The under-14 tie was won by Jammu district beating district Rajouri 2-0. In under-17 group, Poonch beat Rajouri 2-0 and Jammu defeated Kathua 6-0.

Similarly, in girls section, Poonch trounced district Jammu 3-2 via tie-breaker in under-17 age groups. Other Results: Under-19: Poonch beat Jammu via tie-breaker 4-1. The matches were officiated by the technical panel including Rajinder Singh Toofan, Narinder Singh, Manjeet Singh (PEMs) Matinderpal Singh, Ruchika Sharma, Ravneet Singh (PET), Gurdev Singh, Vikas Sharma, Harmik Singh (technical table ) and Sunil Raina (both PETs).