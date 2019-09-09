Division-Level Inter-District competitions conclude: Jammu District girls win u-19, u-17 football titles

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: The Division Level Inter District competition in the discipline of football (Girls) under-17 and 19 years and carrom (boys and girls) under all age group was organised at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Complex, here on Sunday. In the competition around 160 players drawn from the districts of Jammu Division participated.

In the concluding ceremony, Ashok Kumar, Director (Sports) SMVDSB Katra was the Chief Guest and Rajinder Magotra, SAI Basketball Coach was the Guest of Honour who later distributed trophies among the winners of the tournament.

Earlier, Jeet Singh, District Youth Services and Sports Officer Reasi presented welcome address.

The tournament was organised as a part of Annual Sports Calendar of Jammu Division under the overall supervision of Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman, Director General Youth Services and Sports J&K.

Later Ashok Kumar (PEM) presented the vote of thanks.

The matches were officiated by Rohit Gupta, Ajay Sharma, Harpreet Kour, Sunaina Sharma, Davinder Kour, Naresh Kumar, Jagdev Singh, Tour Kumar, Saroj Bala, Kuldeep Kumar, Vikas Verma, Balbir Singh and Rani Devi.

Final Results:

In under-19 girls football final match, Jammu District beat Kathua District by one goal to nil. The half time score remained 0-0. In under-17 football final, girls of Jammu District beat Samba District by two goals to nil. The Half time scores were 1-0. In carrom under-14 boys final, Ramban District beat Jammu District while in girls section, Jammu District beat Ramban District. In under-17 carrom, Ramban District beat Jammu District in boys section while in girls section, Jammu District beat Ramban District. In under-19 boys section, Reasi District beat Jammu District while in girls section, Ramban District was declared as winner.