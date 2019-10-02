Divinise your emotions

Emotions are probably the most fascinating of all mental processes. Feelings of love, fear, passion, sentiments or mental agitation can trigger emotions. Often, vibration of emotions can be felt as a consequence of arousal of excitement in the mind, disturbing the thought process. Consciousness creates thoughts in the mind and these thoughts generate feelings and desires, eventually leading to emotions. Emotions may find their outlet in tears or laughter or in some other cathartic way.

Emotions can be positive or negative. Since emotions stem from thoughts, our thoughts must become positive before we expect our emotions to become positive.

Our thoughts are positive when the mind is filled with love, peace, happiness, empathy, affection, curiosity and ecstasy.

Positive emotions are a prerequisite for walking on a spiritual path. It is also important that we bring harmony to our thoughts, emotions and actions.

Negative emotions manifest when our innumerable desires are not satiated. Negative emotions give rise to jealousy, anger, frustration, sorrow and revenge; they disturb our peace. “Human behaviour flows from three main sources: desire, emotion and knowledge,” said Plato. It is only by limiting our desires, we can attain peace and joy.

Emotions can be fleetingly persistent, powerful, complex and even life-changing. Grief is a necessary emotion that we often face in our lives. “Happiness is but an occasional episode in the general drama of pain,” said Thomas Hardy. Grieving is not pleasant but it is cathartic. Fear is another debilitating emotion that can keep you from truly knowing yourself and others. Fear breeds hatred and hatred has the power to destroy. Different emotions affect peoples’ lives differently.

Emotions can motivate us to make decisions, act in particular ways, and give us tools and resources to interact meaningfully in society. They help us survive, thrive and avoid danger; allow us to understand other people and vice versa. The interesting thing about emotions is that they can break your heart but often, the very emotion that broke your heart can heal it. Emotions emanate from strong feelings and desires and are the brainchild of thoughts. So long as your thoughts are disturbed, you cannot be emotionally healthy.

Emotional disturbances can cause diseases, yet we ignore them. Our immune system can get impaired by negative thinking and attract microbes, oxidants and toxins to the organ cells. Positive thinking, on the other hand, protects the cells and boosts the immune system through developing healing proteins and antioxidants; it speeds up recovery.