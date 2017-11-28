Div Com XI trounces Media XI in CCDU T-20

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Guided with the all-round performance of Kapil Deol, Divisional Commissioner XI defeated Media XI by seven runs in the ongoing First T-20 Invitational Cricket Tournament being organised by Communication and Capacity Development Unit (CCDU) at University Grounds, here on Monday.

Earlier, batting first after winning the toss, Divisional Commissioner XI scored 176 runs which in reply Media XI failed to chase and managed to score 169 runs thus lost the match by seven runs.

Kapil Deol was declared as Man of the Match for scoring 52 runs and clinching three wickets.

“CCDU Department continued its effort to promote awareness to the students for saving water and using it judiciously,” Er K K Magotra Executive Director CCDU said.

Er Magotra also invited everyone to be the part of finale of the tournament which is to be played on November 29, 2017 and be the part of Save Water campaign.