Div Com visits Yatri Niwas, Saraswati Dham, Vaishnavi Dham, assesses arrangements

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma on Monday convened a meeting with head of various departments to review the arrangements being put in place to ensure smooth conduct of Shri Amarnath Yatra 2019.

The meeting was attended by, IGP Jammu, M K Sinha, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, DIG CRPF, Nitu, Commissioner JMC, Pankaj Magotra, Director Health Services, Dr Samir Mattoo, Director Tourism, O P Bhagat, Joint Director Information, Naresh Kumar, RTO Jammu, SSP Jammu, and senior functionaries of PHE, PWD, PDD, JMC, SRTC, Traffic and other concerned departments while DC, Kathua, Samba, Ramban, Udhampur attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The officers informed the meeting that almost all the arrangements for the yatra have been put in place including accommodation, security, traffic arrangements, water, power, food, hygiene and sanitation and other necessary facilities.

The DCs informed that they have conducted visits to halting points, Langer sites and lodging sites to assess the status of arrangements there.

The Div Com asked the DCs to ensure that proper sanitation is maintained at these sites for convenience of the pilgrims.

DIG CRPF, informed about the requirements of lights in accommodation sites, arrangements of accommodation in districts en -route.

The Div Com asked the DCs to work out modalities for ensuring adequate arrangements of accommodation for the security forces during their deployment.

Meanwhile, the Div Com also reviewed the progress on construction work of National Highway Udhampur to Banihal.

Later, the Divisional Commissioner along with DC Jammu, SSP, DIG CRPF, Director Tourism and other concerned officers, visited Yatri Niwas to inspect the ongoing works. He asked for installation of CCTVs at various locations of Yatri Niwas.

The Div Com also visited Saraswati Dham, Vaishnavi Dham and other lodgment centres and took stock of arrangements being put in place for the Yatris there.