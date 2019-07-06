Div Com visits Mahajan Bhawan; reviews arrangements for Amarnath pilgrims

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on Friday visited Mahajan Bhawan and took stock of the security arrangements and Langar facilities being provided to the pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra. He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha.

Langer organized today, by the Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha with the personal financial contribution of its President Romesh Chander Gupta, was inaugurated by T.R. Gupta Ex-president Akhil Bhartiya Mahajan Shiromani Sabha and Chief Patron of Jammu Central Mahjan Sabha who also contributed Rs. Five Lacs for the ongoing Langar being planned for the full session of the Yatra. Juggal Mahajan Chief Patron of Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha was also present on the occasion.

The daily growing number of yatries right from its start on 29-06-2019 has crossed the figure of 1600 on 05-07-2019 and it is expected to grow day by day as Jammu Mahajan Bhawan is centrally located place to the much convenience of the pilgrims. Om Parkash (Kaku Shah) & his team who is the Langar Incharge, has planned it very well to take full langar care for the yatries. The team included Yash Paul Gupta, Shiv Partap Gupta, Arun Gupta, Yash Pal Gupta, Sanjay Jandyal, Sanjeev Mahajan, Romesh Gupta, Mohan Lai Gupta, Balbir Gupta, Mukesh Mahajan, Satish Gupta, Vijay Gupta, Darshan Gupta, C.P. Gupta, employees of the Sabha and others.