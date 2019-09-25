Div Com visits Bandipora, reviews development scenario

STATE TIMES NEWS

BANDIPORA: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, on Tuesday visited Bandipora to take stock of developmental scenario in the district.

The Divisional Commissioner held threadbare discussions with the concerned officers and reviewed progress on various ongoing development works.

DDC Bandipora Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, SSP Bandipora Rahul Malik, ADC Bandipora Zahoor Ahmad Mir, ACR Bandipora Reyaz Ahmad Beigh and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.

While briefing the Divisional commissioner, the DDC made a detailed presentation about developmental scenario in the district. The DDC apprised that action plan for starting one-work in every Panchayat has been approved under ‘Back to Village’ programme. He further stated that there are total 79 languishing projects in district of which 21 in R&B and 40 projects in PHE Sector are in various stages of completion.

The meeting was informed that work on 17 water supply schemes are in progress and realization of other schemes are also in progress.

With regard to finalization of Badampora Transmission Line towers, the DDC informed that there are electric 111 towers out of which 107 towers has been erected.

There is adequate availability of essential commodities in the district and all measures have been put in place for the dumping/storage of stock and essential commodities at Gurez before the stipulated time for upcoming winter, the DDC Bandipora informed the meeting.

While reviewing the Horticulture Department, the Divisional Commissioner was informed that the district is not facing any problem in harvesting and transportation of fruit and growers are satisfied with the arrangements.

With regard to Social Welfare Department, the Divisional Commissioner was briefed that the beneficiaries of various schemes have been provided monthly assistance up to the June month of current financial year. Under Health Sector, the Divisional Commissioner was apprised that there is no shortage of medicines in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Commissioner directed for construction of bunkers for rehabilitation of border shelling affected families in Gurez.

While reviewing works under PDD, the Div Com directed that workshops must be ready for the repair of damaged transformers. He sanctioned 20 transformers to augment the transformer bank in the district. Moreover, he assured of budget availability for dumping of fuel for gensets in Gurez.

Regarding registration process under Ayushman Bharat, the Divisional commissioner stressed on health officials to expedite the registration process of beneficiaries.

Khan called upon the officers to work in close coordination for removing stumbling blocks hampering work on languishing projects for their time bound and cost effective realization . He directed the officers to improve the public delivery system and work with added zeal and zest for benefit of the general public.

Later, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir reviewed the preparations being undertaken by District Election Office for the upcoming BDC Elections.