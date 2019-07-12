Div Com stresses on punctuality, transparency, accountability

STATE TIMES NEWS

BUDGAM: Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Thursday took a comprehensive review of overall development scenario and various decision/directions taken during the previous high level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary with district administration.

DDC Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar presented a detailed account of achievements and progress made under development sector through a power point presentation besides overall development scenario and various issues and bottlenecks that require intervention of divisional administration.

It was given out that an amount of Rs 234.22 crore stands approved to execute 96 languishing projects under R&B, PHE, Education, Social Welfare, H&UDD, Health and PDD. In addition, it was told that 9 more projects have also got approved under JKIDF at a cost of Rs 124.47 crores.

The DDC said under PHE, 195 unfinished and half way left Water supply schemes (WSS) have been taken up for completion. Of these 75 have already been completed and handed over for the operation. With the completion of these schemes about 2.8 lakh souls will be provided uninterrupted clean drinking water.

Regarding the retrieving of encroached land, the meeting was told that about 4459 kanals of state/ kaah’charai land has been retrieved from the encroachers till date. The retrieved land will be handed over to concerned BDOs in collaboration with Panchayats for further utilization in the interest of the public.

Regarding the successful conduct of Back to Village programme the Div Com was briefed that 296 Panchayats across the district were brought under the programme during the programme and 600 Gram Sabhas, 58 inaugurations, 504 number of works and 500 job cards were distributed among the beneficiaries. In addition to these 300 sports kits and 200 dustbins were distributed to Panchayats during the programme.

A first of its kind women conclave event was held in the district for the women empowerment were incinerators/ vending machines were distributed to the government girls schools of the district for the benefit of girls students along with distribution of sanitary napkin packs to the orphans students.

Speaking on the occasion, the Div Com directed the DDC to hold separate meetings with various departments and submit scheme wise report projecting financial requirements. The Div Com urged engineering wings to redouble their efforts and ensure implementation of projects within set timelines. He said it is incumbent for DDC to monitor the proceedings under each development activity. He emphasized that focus upon women and youth and their participation in various sectors like Fisheries, Poultry, Horticulture, Agriculture, and Apiculture so as to revive local economy of the district.

The Div Com reiterated that follow up vigil monitoring is required to ensure that decisions taken in the recently concluded Back to Village programme are forwarded to concerned quarters for onward action. He said all DPOs and BDOs shall have total connectivity with all locals of the concerned Panchayats so that public does not feel cut off. They should monitor the activities endorsed by gram sabhas and gram Panchayats on daily basis. He said that Panchayats shall properly be empowered under new Panchayat Act and have to be associated with concerned departments in formulating planning process.

Div Com stressed for holding pubic darbars across the district to listen to public grievances and initiate measure to address them on fast track basis. He said Div Com office will monitor tour diaries of the officers designated to visit concerned areas particularly SDMs and Tehsildars. Conduct interactions with locals in accordingly submit grievance/ redressal reports.

He said all departments need to constitute committees that would ensure fidelity and would submit fortnightly reports. The Div Com also stressed for fruitful and effective utilization of resources so that goal oriented results are yielded.