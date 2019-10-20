Div Com stresses on Plastic-Free Amarnath Yatra – 2020

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: In order to eliminate the use of plastic products across valley, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan on Saturday stressed on the concerned officers to ensure Plastic-Free Amarnath Yatra – 2020 along the holy routes.

He also asked them to create mass awareness across valley and propagate use of Jute bags and other eco friendly products including bio-degradable products during the Yatra period.

The Divisional Commissioner made these directions while reviewing the improved and quality services for the smooth conduct of Shri Amarnath Yatra – 2020. The Divisional Commissioner directed to prepare a complete report regarding the fool proof arrangements and preparedness of Shri Amarnath Yatra – 2020 and submit it to his office at an earliest for further course of necessary action. Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Hashmat Ali Khan, Additional Commissioner Kashmir Bilal Ahmad Bhat, GM SASB (Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board), Additional and Deputy CEOs of SASB, Labour Commissioner, CEO Pahalgam Development Authority and Deputy Director Animal Husbandry were also present.