Div Com reviews tourism potential in Jammu Division

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Kumar on Thursday convened a meeting to review the tourism potential of various destinations in Jammu Division including Akhnoor, Shiv Khori, Shahdara Sharief, 7 Lake in Dral Mandi, Nangali Sahib, Noori Chamb in Poonch, Bani Basohli, Machedi besides upper reaches of Kishtwar & Bhaderwah, Latti and Seozdhar.

Avenues for promoting religious tourism at religious places like Sukrala Mata, Bala Sunderi, Sarthal Devi and Machail Mata was also discussed in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Reasi Indu Kanwal Chib, Director Tourism Jammu Raj Kumar Katoch, CEOs of Development Authorities, officers from Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society, besides Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Udhampur, Doda, Samba, Kathua, Ramban, Kishtwar and Rajouri attended the meeting through Video Conferencing.

Divisional Commissioner stressed on developing a cohesive plan to divert tourists coming to one location to other location by forming tourist circuits and offering packaged tours.

He asked the tourism department and development authorities to GIS map the existing infra available for tourists in these regions and asked for updating online databases to facilitate people from outside planning to visit to the region.

Div Com suggested for organising special programmes like ‘Poonch Darshan’ to encourage first time visitors and people who have old associations with these regions.