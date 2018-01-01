Div Com reviews Republic Day arrangements

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner Dr. Mandeep K Bhandari on Monday visited M.A. Stadium and took stock of the arrangements being made by the administration for Republic Day-2018 celebrations.

Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, Commissioner Jammu Municipal, Ramesh Kumar, SSP Security, Ashok Sharma, Director Hospitality, Director Youth Services and Sports, Joint Director Information Manisha Sarin besides senior officers of concerned departments accompanied the Divisional Commissioner.

The Divisional Commissioner took stock of the seating arrangements, security and traffic arrangements, face-lifting of the venue, sanitation/cleanliness, setting up of control room, barricading, rehearsals, erection of temporary urinals, lighting arrangements, Medicare, power and water supply, availability of water proof tents, provision of fire tenders and other related arrangements. He also inquired about the arrangements made for cultural programmes, march past, flag hoisting and beating the retreat ceremony. He asked the police department to make adequate security arrangements inside the venue and in the surrounding areas.

JMC was tasked to ensure cleanliness in and around the M.A. Stadium on the day of National event.

Likewise, concerned department was directed to erect barricading for the convenience of the visiting people at the venue. Traffic police was asked to chalk out effective traffic plans so that general public do not face any inconvenience to reach the venue. JKSRTC was asked to ensure sufficient number of buses for transportation of school children for rehearsal, while Youth Services and Sports Department was asked to arrange refreshment for children during rehearsal and on the Republic day.

The Div Com further directed the concerned officers to gear up men and machinery of their respective departments to make all requisite arrangements well in time.