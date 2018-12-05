Div Com reviews progress under NRLM in Jammu Division

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma on Tuesday chaired a meeting of officers to review the progress of National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) in Jammu division.

The meeting was informed that the main objective of this programme is to organize the poor people into Self Help Groups to enable them to attain self-employment.

The meeting was attended by, Additional Mission Director NRLM, Sham Lal, Director Agriculture, H K Razdan, Joint Director Handloom Jammu, Namrita Dogra, Joint Director Handicrafts Jammu, Anju Gupta, Joint Director Industries and Commerce Jammu Vikas Gupta and other senior functionaries of various departments.

Threadbare discussion was held on skill training programs initiated by Handloom and handicraft department under various schemes besides issues related to sale of products produced by SHGs was also discussed.

The Div Com directed the Handloom and Handicraft departments to hold regular meetings and jointly prepare a pre-project report and discuss types of trainings to be imparted and space for displaying products. He asked for imparting bamboo craft training in the areas having good production of bamboos.

The Div Com stressed on developing inter -department co-ordination to promote the potential Self Help Groups by developing their skills further and introduce them with other aspirants who want to establish business by uniting into Self Help Groups. He asked the departments associated with promotion of craft for imparting skills to the members of SHGs as also for roping in ITI institutes for training them in different trades.

The Div Com also asked the Agriculture Department to motivate farmers for mushroom cultivation and other such cash crops.