Div Com reviews progress on mega projects in Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on Friday chaired a meeting with executing agencies to review the progress of work on various mega development projects being executed in Jammu Division.

The officers of executing agencies apprised the Div Com of the progress on vital projects adding that the work is going on in full swing and is expected to be completed within the fixed timelines.

The major projects which were reviewed in the meeting included Cable Car Project, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex, Jambo Zoo, AIMS, multi tier parking, status of IIM, status IIT, Development of Bagh e Bahu area and other projects.

Regarding IIT, it was informed that work on phase I and boundary wall has been completed while the work on water, power infrastructure and other allied works is in progress. Besides, it was informed that 2nd , 3rd and 4th floors of multi tier parking have almost been completed while work on 1st floor is in progress.

Director Floriculture, Babila Rakwal, informed about the status of work being done on Bhour Garden and Bagh-e-Bahu.

The Div Com asked the concerned officers to submit the progress report regarding the status of work done on all the projects on regular basis.